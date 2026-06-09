Liverpool could use clever transfer tactic in order to sign Diomande from RB Leipzig

(Photo by Maja Hitij/Getty Images)

Liverpool’s summer rebuild under Andoni Iraola could involve one of the more creative transfer strategies of the window.



According to TEAMtalk, the Reds are considering using Cody Gakpo as part of a deal to sign highly-rated RB Leipzig winger Yan Diomande.

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The 19-year-old Ivory Coast international is regarded as one of the brightest young attacking talents in European football, and Liverpool are believed to be among several clubs monitoring his development.

With Iraola looking to reshape parts of the squad, the club are exploring different ways to strengthen without simply spending huge fees across every position.

Why Liverpool like the RB Leipzig talent

Diomande has attracted attention because of his pace, directness and ability to play across the front line.

Despite his young age, he has already built a reputation as an exciting one-v-one attacker capable of changing games with individual moments of quality.

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Liverpool’s interest is not surprising. The club are expected to refresh their attacking options this summer, particularly after reports linking several forwards with potential exits.

Liverpool’s recruitment team continues to prioritise younger players with high ceilings who can develop into elite-level performers. Diomande fits that profile perfectly.

Cody Gakpo’s future remains uncertain

The most intriguing part of the story is the suggestion that Cody Gakpo could be used as leverage in negotiations.

Reports from TEAMtalk claim Leipzig admire the Dutch international, while Liverpool are assessing whether his value could help facilitate a move.

Gakpo’s future has been the subject of speculation in recent weeks following the managerial change at Anfield.

The Netherlands international has been linked with a potential departure amid uncertainty over his role under Iraola.

However, Liverpool would need to think carefully before sanctioning such a move.

At 27, Gakpo remains one of the squad’s most experienced attacking players and offers versatility across multiple positions.

Liverpool should be cautious about sacrificing proven quality for potential.

Diomande is undoubtedly talented, but replacing an established international with a teenager always carries risk.

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