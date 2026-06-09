Man United and Man City battle for £80m statement midfield signing

(Photo by Michael Regan, Kate McShane/Getty Images)

Manchester City are preparing a second bid for Nottingham Forest midfielder Elliot Anderson after seeing their opening offer rejected.



According to talkSPORT’s Alex Crook, City are ready to go above £80m for the England international, although Forest are still holding firm and could demand closer to the kind of fee Arsenal paid for Declan Rice.

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This is a serious move from City, and it shows how determined they are to strengthen their midfield.

After a season of change and uncertainty, they want more energy, ball-carrying and Premier League-proven quality in the middle of the pitch.

Man United are hoping for a late twist in the transfer saga

Man United are not giving up, but they know City are currently ahead in the race.

The Guardian reported that United still believe they can compete for the 23-year-old, even though City are favourites and have already made the first formal move.

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For United, the interest makes sense. Michael Carrick is rebuilding his midfield, with United already agreeing a £35m deal for Atalanta’s Éderson.

Anderson would add a different profile: more ball-carrying, Premier League experience and tactical flexibility.

Man City are ready to test Forest’s resolve

Forest are not under pressure to sell cheaply. Anderson joined from Newcastle in 2024 for around £35m and has since become one of their most important players.

Sky Sports reported that Forest rejected City’s first bid and expect his valuation to be high because recent elite midfielders have moved for huge fees.

His numbers show why clubs are circling. He produced four goals and four assists in 38 matches last season, while also earning a place with England ahead of the World Cup.

City look like the better-placed club right now. They have moved first, can offer a clear role in a top-level midfield, and appear willing to pay big.

United should keep trying, but they may need to move quickly and decisively.

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