Man United and Chelsea ready to pounce as Barcelona prepare midfield sale

(Photo by Michael Regan, Dan Istitene/Getty Images)

Manchester United and Chelsea are both interested in Barcelona midfielder Marc Casadó, with the Catalan club expected to make him available this summer.



According to TEAMtalk, United have held recent talks over the 22-year-old, although neither they nor Chelsea have made a formal offer yet.

For United, the interest fits their wider plan. Michael Carrick’s side are trying to rebuild the midfield, with Éderson already set to arrive from Atalanta.

DOWNLOAD THE OFFICIAL CAUGHTOFFSIDE APP FOR ALL THE LATEST & BREAKING UPDATES – STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE! ON APPLE & GOOGLE PLAY

As reported by The Guardian, United have agreed a £35m deal for the Brazilian, but they are still looking at more midfield options.

Chelsea are keeping Casadó on their radar

Chelsea’s interest is slightly different. The Blues like Casadó’s profile, but they cannot guarantee him regular football.

That could be a problem for a young midfielder leaving Barcelona in search of a clearer pathway.

Want more CaughtOffside coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust

Chelsea already have several midfield options, but with Xabi Alonso planning a squad rebuild, it makes sense that they are watching players who are young, technical and tactically intelligent.

Casadó fits that model, even if Stamford Bridge may not offer the easiest route to consistent starts.

Barcelona’s financial situation creates opening for Man United

Barcelona are expected to move Casadó on because they need room for new signings and squad changes.

Man United have held discussions about a possible deal, while Monaco are pushing strongly and may currently be ahead of the Premier League clubs.

Casadó’s stats show why he is attracting interest. FotMob lists him with 981 La Liga minutes, one assist and a 6.78 average rating in the 2025/26 season.

UEFA also credits him with 85.84% passing accuracy in the Champions League.

United currently look like the better fit. Carrick needs midfield depth and could offer Casadó a clearer development plan.

Chelsea may admire him, but joining another crowded squad would be risky.

Report: Spanish giants ready to test Chelsea’s resolve with £120m midfield move