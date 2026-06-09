(Photo by James Fearn/Getty Images)

Eleven men have taken the Manchester United hotseat since the retirement of Sir Alex Ferguson in 2013. The club has explored every possible angle in a bid to recreate its successes of yesteryear – from welcoming Ferguson’s fellow countryman David Moyes to acquiring the pomp and personality of Jose Mourinho, no avenue has truly borne fruit.

And, when the club ventured to attract young head coach Ruben Amorim, who garnered significant acclaim at the helm of Sporting Club de Portugal for his side’s ingenuity, it quickly became clear that innovation would not be the directive needed for glory.

Rather, some 13 years removed from United’s last Premier League title, the club has decided to move in a familiar direction. Through former midfielder Michael Carrick, United will lean on the sensibilities injected into the team by Sir Alex for more than two decades.

A similar plot emerged when ex-striker Ole Gunnar Solskjaer brought fast-paced counter-attacking football to the club. Though beloved by the Red Devils faithful, Solskjaer’s domestic inexperience and over-reliance on the feel-good factor of having a known entity at the wheel rapidly culminated in his eventual dugout exit.

Carrick carries a unique perspective. After retiring in 2018 following 12 years as a player, the 44-year-old represents the youngest of Ferguson’s old guard.

It’s Carrick, you know ❤️ 🇾🇪 We are delighted to announce Michael Carrick will continue as our head coach, having signed a new contract. — Manchester United (@ManUtd) May 22, 2026

He has previously led the team on an interim basis and overseen three successful seasons as Middlesbrough manager. Despite failing to secure promotion to the Premier League at the Riverside and an eventual forced exodus, his stock remained high.

Is Carrick the Final Ingredient for Silverware?

Manchester United lost just two of 17 games between January and May 2026, beating local rivals Manchester City, Liverpool and eventual league champions Arsenal during a run of form that had been almost unthinkable at Christmas. Carrick’s impact cannot be overstated.

Prominent sports betting sites like Yellow Bet Kenya had steadily begun pricing United as favourites to win upcoming league games. By the same token, markets for which team will clinch Champions League football soon reflected the INEOS-owned outfit’s sharp step-change.

But crucial questions must still be answered – United have fallen victim to red herrings before. Even head coaches and managers who had led the club to tangible success have been shown the exit door.

What Makes this United Side Different?

First on the docket is balance. For too long, United struggled to weigh attacking flair with defensive solidity or midfield reliability. The club now boasts a Matthijs de Ligt in his prime years and two forwards capable of contributing over 20 goal involvements cumulatively in Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo.

Most importantly, United have a Player of the Year winner in Bruno Fernandes; the veteran Portuguese midfielder is seeking to win a third international trophy at the World Cup this summer.

Such a feat would see the 31-year-old clinch more silverware with Portugal than his current United tally and, given that Portugal carry strong odds across all three World Cup group phase games against DR Congo (1.26), Uzbekistan (1.27) and Colombia (2.55), Fernandes and co. could provide real value across free bet selections during this summer’s tournament in North America.

While it is true that Fernandes will have the backing of his club teammates throughout the World Cup, that he could surpass his total number of domestic gold medals demonstrates United’s plight. Players – especially those of Fernandes’ stature – typically do not win more on the international stage than with their respective clubs.

A season for the history books 📖@manutd‘s Bruno Fernandes is @EASPORTSFC Player of the Season ❤️ pic.twitter.com/nj0wKjlpFv — Premier League (@premierleague) May 23, 2026

When Fernandes returns to Carrington for pre-season, World Cup champion or not, he will come back to a Manchester United side that does not stringently rely on one way of playing; it is fluid. It can be trusted to fight from behind and maintain healthy leads.

That ability to instil faith will not win titles alone, but adapting to games in the moment may well propel United to heights it has not seen since Ferguson’s multi-decade tenure.