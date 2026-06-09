Sir Jim Ratcliffe has come under fire (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Elliot Anderson has been linked with a move away from Nottingham Forest in recent months.

He is expected to join a big club this summer, and Manchester United are stepping up their efforts to sign him. They need a quality defensive midfielder after the departure of Casemiro, and the 23-year-old England International would be the ideal acquisition.

He has proven himself to be a reliable performer in the Premier League, and he has the quality to play for the biggest clubs in the country.

Manchester City are also interested in signing the player, according to a report from TEAMtalk.

Manchester United co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe is determined to sign the player and is ready to meet the 23-year-old’s wage demands to get the deal done. It will be interesting to see if Manchester United can convince the player to turn down a move to Manchester City.

Anderson would be an excellent addition to the Manchester United midfield. He will help protect the defensive unit and allow the creative players to operate with more freedom.

Manchester United are also closing in on the capture of Ederson from Atalanta. Anderson could form a solid partnership with the Brazilian in the middle of the park. Manchester United showed improvement last season, but they need to add more quality to the team if they want to do well in the Premier League and the UEFA Champions League.

They needed major surgery in the middle of the park, and the arrivals of Ederson and Anderson could take them to a whole new level. Both players are good enough to succeed at the highest level, and they could transform Manchester United’s midfield.