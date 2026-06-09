Michael Carrick applauds the Manchester United fans (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Manchester United are looking to sign Matias Fernandes from West Ham United.

The London club has been relegated from the Premier League, and their key players are likely to leave them. The 21-year-old will look to move on and join a big club.

According to a report from The Athletic, West Ham United would be prepared to sanction his departure for £80 million. The player is high on Manchester United’s list of targets, and they have already held talks about a potential move. They have discussed the transfer fee and the player’s potential wages.

It will be interesting to see if they follow it up with an official proposal to sign the player.

They need more quality in the central midfield, and Fernandes would be the ideal long-term acquisition. He has regularly shown his quality with West Ham, and there is no doubt he has the ability to play for a bigger club. The Portuguese international has the tools to develop into a top-class Premier League midfielder, and joining Manchester United could unlock his true potential.

The opportunity to play for one of the biggest clubs in the country will be exciting for him. He will also be tempted to reunite with Bruno Fernandes at the club level. It remains to be seen whether the Manchester United star can play a key role in convincing his compatriot to join the club.

The asking price could be an issue for Manchester United. They need to improve multiple areas of the squad, and spending £80 million on the young midfielder could be difficult. There is no doubt that he is a talented player, but the asking price is quite high. West Ham might need to be more reasonable with their demands.