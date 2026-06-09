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Manchester United are interested in signing the Leeds United goalkeeper Karl Darlow.

The 35-year-old impressed with Leeds United last season and established himself as the first keeper for them. According to a report from The Athletic, Manchester United are weighing up a potential move for him.

Manchester United are looking to bring an experienced backup option to Senne Lammens, and Darlow could be ideal. He will be a squad player for them, and it remains to be seen whether the 35-year-old is prepared to accept the role.

He might get regular opportunities with Leeds United if he stays at the club next season. Regular football will be attractive for the player, but the opportunity to play for Manchester United at this stage of his career might be hard to turn down. This is his final opportunity to join an elite club.

The 35-year-old goalkeeper will be a free agent soon, and Manchester United will be able to snap him up for a nominal fee. It is no surprise that they are keen on the player. They will not want to invest heavily in a backup player.

Andre Onana and Altay Bayindir are likely to be sold this summer. Naturally, Manchester United needs to fill the void, and it is no surprise that they are keen on an experienced goalkeeper.

They will need to improve multiple areas of the squad during the summer transfer window if they want to challenge Arsenal or Manchester City next season. Adding more depth to the team should be a priority. They need more experience and higher quality within the team so they can rotate the squad and keep the key players fresh.

They did quite well last season, but they did not have to deal with European football. There will be major fixture congestion in the upcoming campaign, and Manchester United will need more players at their disposal to navigate a gruelling schedule.