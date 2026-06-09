(Photo by George Wood/Getty Images) SUNDERLAND, ENGLAND - MAY 09: Michael Carrick, Manager of Manchester United, looks on during the Premier League match between Sunderland and Manchester United at Stadium of Light on May 09, 2026 in Sunderland, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Cristian Romero has been linked with a move away from Tottenham Hotspur in recent months, and the 28-year-old is looking to join a big club.

Manchester United are interested in signing the World Cup winner, and Gaston Edul has confirmed on his social media account that they are preparing an offer to sign the Argentina international.

He wrote on X: “Manchester United wants to buy Cuti Romero and is preparing an offer.”

Manchester United need more quality in the defensive unit, and Romero would be an exceptional addition. He has established himself as one of the most reliable defenders in the Premier League, and he helped Tottenham win the UEFA Europa League with a man-of-the-match display against Manchester United in the final.

He is seeking a fresh challenge and wants to join a club where he can compete for major trophies. Manchester United might be able to provide him with that platform. They have secured Champions League qualification for the upcoming campaign, and they are one of the biggest clubs in the world. The opportunity to join them will be hard for the defender to turn down.

He’s at the peak of his career, and this is the right time for him to join a bigger club where he can fulfil his ambitions. Tottenham will not be competing in Europe next season, and Romero does not want to waste his peak years competing in the mid-table.

It remains to be seen whether Tottenham is prepared to sanction his departure. It is fair to assume that the 28-year-old will cost a lot of money.

Manchester United need players like him in the team if they want to fight for major trophies. They will look to get back to the top of English football once again, and signing a leader like Romero would be a step in the right