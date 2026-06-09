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Manchester United are looking to add more depth to the goalkeeping department, and they have identified Sam Johnstone as a target.

The 33-year-old came through the ranks at Manchester United before leaving the club for regular opportunities, and the Athletic reports that the Red Devils want to bring him back. He is unlikely to be a regular starter for them, and he would be a backup option to Senne Lammens.

The Belgian has done quite well since joining Manchester United, but he needs more support. Adding an experienced goalkeeper as a backup option could be a wise decision. Manchester United are expected to sell Andre Onana and Altay Bayindir in the summer, and they will need to replace both players.

The opportunity to return to his boyhood club could be exciting for Johnstone. It remains to be seen whether he is prepared to accept the role of a squad player at Manchester United.

At his age, it will be difficult for him to hold down a starting spot at a Premier League club. It will be interesting to see whether he decides to stay at Wolves and play regularly.

The 33-year-old knows the club well, and he will be available for a nominal investment. The deal could be ideal for Manchester United if they can get it across the line.

Manchester United have secured Champions League qualification for the upcoming campaign, and they need a deeper, higher-quality squad. It is no surprise that they are looking to add more experience to the team. Johnstone has been hailed as “sensational” by Gary Lineker in the past.

They have been linked with multiple players over the last few weeks, and it remains to be seen whether they can sign the right players before the new season begins. They will be hoping to do well in the UEFA Champions League next season and close the gap with Arsenal and Manchester City.