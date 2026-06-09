(Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images)

Mateus Fernandes is becoming one of the most wanted midfielders of the summer, but his next move may not simply come down to the biggest club or the biggest contract.



The West Ham midfielder reportedly wants to join a project where he is guaranteed a serious starting role and can grow as part of a young, ambitious team, sources close to the agents industry have informed CaughtOffside.

That detail is important because the race around him is getting crowded.

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Manchester United, Manchester City, Chelsea, Arsenal and Newcastle United are all monitoring the situation, while Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain have also entered the conversation.

Man United interest remains strong in Fernandes

Man United have been strongly linked with Fernandes for weeks.

The Guardian reported that United are monitoring him as part of their midfield rebuild, although West Ham’s valuation of around £80m could be too high.

Man United may actually be one of the more logical destinations.

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Michael Carrick needs midfielders, and Fernandes would have a clearer route to regular football than at some of the other clubs chasing him.

Competition from Europe’s elite adds pressure

The problem for United is that the competition is huge.

GOAL has reported interest from Arsenal, Chelsea, PSG and other European clubs, while recent reports claimed Jose Mourinho has asked Real Madrid to consider the midfielder after his appointment at the Bernabeu.

Real Madrid’s interest is especially interesting because Mourinho likes midfielders with energy, tactical discipline and personality.

Fernandes fits that profile. PSG, meanwhile, can offer Champions League football, elite wages and a high-profile project, but regular starts may be harder to guarantee.

Fernandes should choose carefully. He is talented enough to play for a major club, but joining the wrong squad could slow his progress.

Among the clubs in the race to sign him, perhaps it is Man United who can offer him the most playing time, along with Champions League football.

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