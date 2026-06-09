Latest twist in Curtis Jones' future could bring his Liverpool spell to an end

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Inter Milan have reportedly made an offer for Liverpool midfielder Curtis Jones, but the Serie A champions are still some way short of the Reds’ asking price.



According to Gazzetta dello Sport, Inter are serious about the England international, although Liverpool are not ready to accept a cut-price deal for a homegrown player who still carries real value.

Liverpool value Jones at around £35m, despite his contract situation becoming increasingly important.

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His current deal runs until 2027, meaning the club are approaching the stage where they must either renew his terms or consider a sale before his value drops further.

Inter Milan see a smart transfer opportunity

From Inter’s point of view, the move makes sense.

Jones is technically secure, tactically flexible and still only 25. He can play as a No.8, operate deeper in midfield, or even cover wider areas when needed.

That versatility would suit Italian football, where tactical intelligence and control in possession are valued highly.

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Inter have been monitoring him for a while. The Italian club believe a deal this summer could suit all parties, especially with Liverpool needing to make a decision before Jones enters the final year of his contract.

Liverpool must decide what Jones means to Iraola

For Liverpool, this is not just about money. Jones is an academy player, a local lad, and someone who understands the club.

ESPN reported that the midfielder is open to the idea of joining Inter after struggling to nail down a guaranteed starting role at Anfield.

Under new head coach Andoni Iraola, he may yet get a fresh chance to prove himself.

But sentiment cannot drive the decision. If Iraola sees him as a key part of his midfield, Liverpool should offer him a new deal quickly. If not, selling now may be the smarter move.

Liverpool should only sell if Inter get close to the £35m valuation. Jones is not irreplaceable, but he is useful, experienced and homegrown.

Report: 28-year-old is looking to get clarity from Iraola before deciding Liverpool future