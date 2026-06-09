(Photo by Pau Barrena/Getty Images)

Arsenal winger Leandro Trossard is attracting serious interest from Besiktas, but the Gunners are not currently looking to push him out of the club this summer.

According to TEAMtalk, the Turkish giants are among the clubs monitoring his situation, while Atletico Madrid and teams from Saudi Arabia have also shown interest.

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That does not mean Arsenal are ready to sell. The same TEAMtalk report states that Arsenal still view him as an important squad player because of his experience, consistency and ability to play different attacking roles.

Arteta values the versatility of Leandro Trossard

From Mikel Arteta’s point of view, keeping him makes sense.

Arsenal are expected to strengthen on the left wing this summer, but squad depth is vital for a team trying to defend the Premier League title and go further in the Champions League.

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Trossard may not always be a guaranteed starter, but he is useful in almost every attacking role.

He can play off the left, as a false nine, behind the striker or as an impact substitute. That kind of flexibility is hard to replace cheaply.

His 2025/26 numbers also show he still contributed. ESPN lists him with 26 Premier League appearances, five goals and five assists, while the Premier League’s official stats page credits him with six goals and strong attacking involvement across the campaign.

Arsenal should not sell without a replacement

The situation is still worth watching because Trossard is now 31, and Arsenal may eventually need to refresh that area of the squad.

Arsenal are not leaning towards a sale, despite growing interest.

Arsenal are right to stay calm. Selling him now would only make sense if a strong offer arrives and a younger winger is already lined up.

Otherwise, losing a reliable, experienced attacker during a title defense would feel unnecessary.

Besiktas may see an opportunity, but Arsenal should only open the door if the deal suits them completely.

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