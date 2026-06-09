Spanish giants ready to test Chelsea’s resolve with £120m move for Fernandez

(Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Real Madrid have reportedly shown genuine interest in signing Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez this summer, and this could become one of the biggest transfer stories of the window.



According to the Daily Mail, sources close to the Argentina international claim Madrid are seriously looking at him, while Chelsea are now waiting to see whether that interest turns into a formal offer.

Chelsea’s stance is clear: they value him at around £120m.

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That is a huge figure, but it also reflects his status at Stamford Bridge, his age, his contract length and the fact that elite midfielders are extremely expensive in today’s market.

Why Real Madrid see him as a major target

From Real Madrid’s point of view, the interest makes sense.

Their midfield has been changing over the last few years, and they are always looking for players who can handle pressure, control tempo and perform on the biggest stage.

Fernandez is a World Cup winner, still only 25, and already has Premier League experience.

His numbers from last season also show why top clubs are watching.

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FotMob records him with 10 goals, four assists, 3,121 Premier League minutes and a 7.30 average rating in the 2025/26 campaign.

That is strong output for a midfielder, especially in a Chelsea side that has had plenty of inconsistency around him.

Chelsea cannot afford another major exit

For Chelsea, this is a tricky situation. New manager Xabi Alonso is preparing for a major rebuild, and losing one of the club’s most talented midfielders would create another huge hole.

Chelsea already need additions in defense, midfield and attack, so selling a key player would only make the summer more complicated.

That said, £120m is serious money. If Real Madrid actually place an offer close to that number, Chelsea would have to think carefully.

It could fund several signings, but it would also mean losing a player who should be central to Alonso’s project.

Chelsea should not actively look to sell. Fernandez has flaws, but he has personality, quality and big-game experience. Players like that are not easy to replace.

However, every player has a price. If Madrid come with a massive bid, Chelsea must decide whether they are building around him or cashing in.

Until then, this feels like a story worth watching rather than a deal close to happening.

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