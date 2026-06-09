Romano confirms Man United departure which points to another big summer signing

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Manchester United’s goalkeeping department is heading for another summer reshuffle, with Altay Bayindir expected to leave in search of regular football.



According to Fabrizio Romano, United’s current plan remains for the Turkish international to move on, while the club work on signing a new backup goalkeeper.

DOWNLOAD THE OFFICIAL CAUGHTOFFSIDE APP FOR ALL THE LATEST & BREAKING UPDATES – STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE! ON APPLE & GOOGLE PLAY

That plan makes sense. Bayindir has never truly established himself at Old Trafford, and at 28, he needs to be playing regularly rather than spending another season waiting for cup appearances.

For United, keeping an unhappy or underused goalkeeper around would not help anyone.

Heaton stays as the experienced third choice

One part of the plan is already settled. Tom Heaton has signed a new one-year contract and will remain as United’s third-choice goalkeeper.

The club confirmed the extension on their official website, with Heaton saying he was delighted to stay.

Want more CaughtOffside coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust

That is a smart move from United. Heaton may not play much, but his experience, professionalism and homegrown status are useful across a long season.

As per reports, United value his role behind the scenes as well as in training.

Man United begin search for a new no.2

United are now looking for a new second-choice goalkeeper, and former academy player Sam Johnstone has already been mentioned as an option.

The Sun reported that United are considering a move for the Wolves goalkeeper, who could be available after falling down the pecking order.

A deal like that would be logical. Johnstone knows the club, has Premier League experience and would not arrive expecting to be the clear No.1.

United are handling this sensibly. Bayindir leaving would be fair for the player, while Heaton staying keeps leadership in the dressing room.

The key is signing a reliable No.2 who accepts the role but is good enough when needed.

Sources: Mateus Fernandes makes future decision amid strong Man United & Arsenal interest