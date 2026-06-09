Shock Liverpool return for attacker has the potential to become the biggest summer story

Liverpool, Chelsea and Barcelona are all reportedly positioning themselves for a surprise move for Darwin Núñez, with the striker’s difficult spell at Al Hilal potentially coming to an early end.
According to Mundo Deportivo, Al Hilal have been exploring a mutual contract termination with the Uruguayan’s representatives after a frustrating season in Saudi Arabia.
The situation has escalated because Núñez was unregistered from Al Hilal’s Saudi Pro League squad in February, partly due to foreign player limits after the arrival of Karim Benzema.
TalkSPORT reported that he managed only 24 appearances and 14 goal contributions during his time in Saudi Arabia, despite earning around £400,000 per week.
Liverpool links bring an emotion twist for Núñez
The most eye-catching part of the story is his reported desire to return to Anfield.
Núñez is hopeful of a Liverpool comeback after leaving the club only last year in a deal worth around €50m.
From a football point of view, the idea is not completely ridiculous.
Liverpool lacked chaos, power and direct running at times last season, and Núñez always brought that.
His finishing was inconsistent, but his energy and movement gave defenders problems.
Chelsea and Barcelona are ready to provide competition
Chelsea’s interest is understandable if they want another powerful forward, while Barcelona are also looking at cheaper attacking options.
Barça see Núñez as a potential low-cost alternative as they assess their forward options.
However, Barcelona’s finances and Chelsea’s crowded squad could both complicate matters.
Liverpool may actually offer the clearest emotional route, but only if Andoni Iraola wants him.
Liverpool should only consider this if the financial package is sensible. Núñez is not perfect, and going back to a former club rarely guarantees success.
Still, if he becomes available cheaply or as a free agent, it would be hard to ignore. At 26, he still has peak years ahead of him, and Anfield already knows what he can offer.
Liverpool could use clever transfer tactic in order to sign Diomande from RB Leipzig
“From a football point of view, the idea is not completely ridiculous.”
Let me tell you this – the idea is fantastic…Nunez is all class…his running/his pressing/his aggression/his enthusiasm/his love for Liverpool…all point to ONE THING/ON A FREE FOR LFC DARWIN NUNEZ IS A NO BRAINER…added to all the positives we have Iraola a top class Spanish speaking pressing manager…Iraola will get the absolute maximum best out of Nunez and his return will end up in Ainfields Annals as one of the best comeback scenarios ever. YNWA
exactly what I feel too. The upsides far outweigh whatever downsides anybody has. isak with his niggling injury issues, Ekitike out till January, we need an extra body in there, and in Nunez, especially under Iraola, he gets the demand, he’s a willing runner too, an option on the LW, he could potentially help bring out the best in Wirtz with his ability to get in the lines. it’s a no-brainer for real
Massive clear out, shakeup and surgery is must for LFC. LFC should go all out for Yan Diomande & Kroupi, both 19 years of age, wingers for RW and LW respectively, academy stars like Ngumoha and Josh Abe will give them competition. Academy players like Luca Stephenson and Luke Chambers should be given a chance around first team this term as LFC are light in full back areas. LFC should sell Gakpo, Chiesa, MacAllister, Endo, MacConnell, Bajcetic, Koumas, Ramsey, Gomez, to raise funds. Alex Scott and Matheus Fernandes/Mamadou Sangare should be brought in midfield or maybe Ayyoub Bouaddi or Lamine Camara. LFC should also invest in young prospects like Banjaqui and Dayann for fullback positions (these players are linked for transfers recently). One more CB (ideally Luka Vuskovic) and LFC are settled for CB positions for years to come as they have already signed young players like Ndiaye and Ndukye apart from Jacquet and Leoni.
I agree to a point. We do need to have a shake up but we are very light as a squad since the last shake up. Nunez coming back is a great idea and there is potential to convert him to a midfielder, like Newcastle did with Joelinton. I would give Bajcetic a chance, he is still young and hopefully is over his injury problems. The rest of the guys you have mentioned as regards to sales I agree with. In comings, we should be looking at Diomande, Wharton, Scott and Lacroix . Given the similarities between Kerkez and Frimpong, I would give the manager time to work his magic with Frimpong, remember, when Kerkez was a Bournemouth the manager made him into one of the best LB in the prem so he could do the same with Frimpong.