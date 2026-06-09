Shock Liverpool return for attacker has the potential to become the biggest summer story

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Liverpool, Chelsea and Barcelona are all reportedly positioning themselves for a surprise move for Darwin Núñez, with the striker’s difficult spell at Al Hilal potentially coming to an early end.



According to Mundo Deportivo, Al Hilal have been exploring a mutual contract termination with the Uruguayan’s representatives after a frustrating season in Saudi Arabia.

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The situation has escalated because Núñez was unregistered from Al Hilal’s Saudi Pro League squad in February, partly due to foreign player limits after the arrival of Karim Benzema.

TalkSPORT reported that he managed only 24 appearances and 14 goal contributions during his time in Saudi Arabia, despite earning around £400,000 per week.

Liverpool links bring an emotion twist for Núñez

The most eye-catching part of the story is his reported desire to return to Anfield.

Núñez is hopeful of a Liverpool comeback after leaving the club only last year in a deal worth around €50m.

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From a football point of view, the idea is not completely ridiculous.

Liverpool lacked chaos, power and direct running at times last season, and Núñez always brought that.

His finishing was inconsistent, but his energy and movement gave defenders problems.

Chelsea and Barcelona are ready to provide competition

Chelsea’s interest is understandable if they want another powerful forward, while Barcelona are also looking at cheaper attacking options.

Barça see Núñez as a potential low-cost alternative as they assess their forward options.

However, Barcelona’s finances and Chelsea’s crowded squad could both complicate matters.

Liverpool may actually offer the clearest emotional route, but only if Andoni Iraola wants him.

Liverpool should only consider this if the financial package is sensible. Núñez is not perfect, and going back to a former club rarely guarantees success.

Still, if he becomes available cheaply or as a free agent, it would be hard to ignore. At 26, he still has peak years ahead of him, and Anfield already knows what he can offer.

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