Tottenham and Newcastle are competing to sign Evan Ndicka. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Evan Ndicka has been linked with a move away from AS Roma, and a move to the Premier League could be on the cards for him.

According to Sports Boom, Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United are closely monitoring the 26-year-old defender, and they could look to make a move in the coming weeks.

He has been a reliable defender for the Italian club, and he has the quality to succeed in the Premier League as well. Jose Mourinho has hailed Ndicka for his “great” displays in the past.

Roberto De Zerbi wants to add more depth to the defensive unit, and signing the Ivory Coast International could be ideal. He is at the peak of his career, and he could make an immediate impact in the Premier League.

The 26-year-old has the recovery pace and physicality to operate in a highline and a pressing system. He could be the ideal fit for the Italian style of football. Ndicka is quite capable with the ball at his feet and a technically gifted player as well. Tottenham would do well to secure his signature.

Cristian Romero has been linked with an exit, and they need to replace him properly. It remains to be seen whether they can convince Roma to sell the player.

Tottenham were quite poor at the back last season, and they finished 17th in the League table. They will look to bounce back strongly and compete towards the top end of the table next season. They need to tighten up at the back, and signing a quality defender like the Ivorian would be a step in the right direction.

Similarly, Newcastle need to tighten up at the back. They need long-term alternatives to players like Dan Burn and Fabian Schar. It remains to be seen whether they can convince the Roma defender to join the club.