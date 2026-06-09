Mathys Tel celebrates with his Tottenham teammates (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Union SG attacker Anan Khalaili has been linked with a move away from the Belgian club during the summer transfer window.

According to a report from The Athletic, Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United have expressed interest in signing the 21-year-old attacker, and it will be interesting to see if they come forward with an offer for him.

The Israeli winger has a contract with the Belgian club until 2028, and the club is under no pressure to sell him this summer. He is likely to cost a premium.

Tottenham need more quality on the flanks, and it is no surprise that they are keen on Khalaili. Khalaili has 12 goal contributions this season.

The opportunity to play in the Premier League will be exciting for the 21-year-old attacker. He can operate on either flank, and he will add pace, flair, and unpredictability going forward. He can score goals and create opportunities for his teammates. Tottenham need players like him in the final third to create more opportunities.

They have the financial muscle to get a deal done, and it remains to be seen how the situation develops.

Meanwhile, Newcastle United have sanctioned Anthony Gordon’s departure to Barcelona, and they need to replace him. The 21-year-old Israeli international could be ideal for them. He has the technical attributes to thrive in the Premier League and is a young player with great potential.

With the right guidance, he could develop into a key player for Tottenham or Newcastle. Even if they have to pay a premium now, the deal could be worth it in the long-term.