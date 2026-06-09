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Savinho has been linked with a move away from Manchester City in recent months.

The Brazilian winger needs to leave the club in order to play more often, and it seems that Tottenham are closing in on his capture. According to the Daily Mail, Tottenham are advancing talks to sign the player in a deal worth around £60 million.

The Brazilian attacker was also a target for Tottenham last summer, and he wanted to join them. However, Manchester City decided not to let him leave, and it seems that they could be open to letting the player move on now.

The two clubs are currently discussing the payment structure and bonuses to be included in the deal. It remains to be seen whether they can wrap up the move quickly. Savinho has been labelled as an “incredible” talent by Pep Guardiola.

Savinho scored just once for Manchester City last season, and he needs a fresh start. Joining Tottenham could be ideal. The London club needs more unpredictability, pace and flair in the final third. The 22-year-old Brazilian would be ideal for them. He can take on defenders and beat them in one-on-ones.

He is a young player with a lot of potential, and regular football at the north London club could bring out the best in him. Tottenham have quality players at their disposal, and they have brought in Roberto De Zerbi, who is widely regarded as a quality manager. He could help the Brazilian improve and fulfil his tremendous potential.

Tottenham have already secured the services of Marcos Senesi and Andy Robert on free transfer. They are looking to sign Brighton defender Jan Paul van Hecke as well.

They finished 17th in the League table last season, and they will look to bounce back strongly. Quality signings in the summer will help them get back on track.