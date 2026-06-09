(Photo by David Horton - CameraSport via Getty Images)

Tottenham are on the verge of signing Manchester City winger Savinho.

Following consecutive 17th-placed finishes, the North London club is prepared to heavily back newly appointed manager Roberto De Zerbi in the transfer market, aiming to completely rebuild an underperforming frontline.

The 22-year-old Brazilian international has emerged as the club’s absolute priority for the summer window and as per Fabrizio Romano, the deal is near completion.

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Paul O Keefe on how much Spurs will be paying for Savinho

Highly reliable Tottenham insider Paul O’Keefe has provided a key financial update on the progress of the deal.

Responding to a fan’s question on X regarding how much the operation for Savinho is expected to cost the Lilywhites, O’Keefe offered a definitive estimate, writing: “Probably will end up close to 55m maybe 60 (pounds).”

If the deal closes around the £55 million to £60 million mark, it would represent a massive investment for Tottenham, nearing the club-record fee paid for Dominic Solanke in 2024.

Manchester City are prepared to cash in on the talented winger following a frustrating campaign at the Etihad.

Savinho found his minutes restricted under Pep Guardiola after the arrival of Antoine Semenyo, prompting the Brazilian to actively seek regular first-team football where he can showcase his world-class potential.

Savinho signing shows strong intent for next season under Roberto De Zerbi

Steering the club’s recruitment drive toward Savinho represents a massive statement of intent for Tottenham under the guidance of De Zerbi.

Savinho, who originally skyrocketed to prominence during a breathtaking spell with Girona in La Liga, possesses the exact raw profile to thrive under De Zerbi’s style of play.

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Spurs have already signed Andy Robertson on a free while Marcos Senesi is a done deal as well.

Landing Savinho proves that the Tottenham board is fully prepared to hand De Zerbi the necessary tools to spark a dramatic rise back up the Premier League table.