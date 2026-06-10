Dani Olmo lining up with his Spain teammates (Photo by Florencia Tan Jun/Getty Images)

Arsenal and Chelsea are reportedly both interested in a potential transfer deal for Barcelona attacking midfielder Dani Olmo.

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The Spain international’s main focus right now will be the World Cup with Spain, but it seems he’s also open to exploring a move away from the Nou Camp.

According to Fichajes, both Arsenal and Chelsea are keen on Olmo, who can leave for around €70m, and who is also open to a move.

For the time being, it seems Olmo is looking favourably on Arsenal’s project, which is not too surprising after their remarkable rise under the management of Mikel Arteta, with the club winning the Premier League title and reaching the Champions League final this season.

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What next for Dani Olmo?

Although Fichajes reports that Barca would ideally like to keep Olmo, who contributed nine goals and nine assists in the 2025/26 season, there is also a recognition that they could do well to cash in on him if the opportunity is right.

€70m for a player Olmo’s age could end up being good business, so it will be interesting to see if they do end up agreeing a sale.

Arsenal certainly look like they need something different in attack, which looked like one major weakness in Arteta’s squad despite their title success this term.

Olmo could be an ideal upgrade on the injury-prone and inconsistent Martin Odegaard, whilst also offering an option out wide if required.

Chelsea to move away from youth signings?

The Chelsea links with Olmo are a bit more surprising given the Blues’ recent policy of signing young players for the future.

Perhaps, however, after the team’s disappointing 10th place finish in 2025/26 and growing fan unrest, the west London giants will now be open to changing direction a bit this summer.

A proven and experienced performer like Olmo could therefore be ideal to improve this CFC squad and help incoming new manager Xabi Alonso to get them back into the top four.