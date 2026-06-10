Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta talks to media during the post match press conference. (Photo by Yu Chun Christopher Wong/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images)

Arsenal are looking to sign the Juventus attacker Kenan Yildiz during the summer window.

According to Italian publication TuttoSport, Arsenal have made an enquiry for the 21-year-old Turkish attacker, and they are looking to take advantage of the Italian club’s failure to secure UEFA Champions League qualification for the upcoming campaign and the player.

Juventus are under pressure to balance the books, and they could look to sell some players this summer. However, the 21-year-old Turkish star is an indispensable asset for the Italian club. The report claims that Juventus could demand over €100 million for Yildiz.

It will be interesting to see if Arsenal follow up on their enquiry with an official offer to get the deal done. Yildiz could be a major upgrade on players like Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Martinelli. He can also operate in the central attacking midfield role, and he will add goals and creativity to the team.

The Turkish international attacker has recorded 10 goals and 11 assists this past season, and he has all the attributes to develop into a future superstar. Arsenal could groom him into a key player for the club. They have done well to nurture young players in the past, and joining them could bring out the best in the 21-year-old.

He has shown his quality in Italy, and the opportunity to play in the Premier League could be exciting for the young attacker.

However, Juventus will not make it easy for him to move on. Arsenal will have to break the bank to get the deal done. He has a contract with the Italian club until 2030, and Juventus are under no pressure to sanction his departure.