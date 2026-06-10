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Julian Alvarez continues to be linked with a move away from Atletico Madrid during the summer transfer window.

Real Madrid had a €150 million offer rejected for the Argentina International yesterday, and he’s on the radar of Barcelona and Arsenal as well.

According to a report from AS, Barcelona have no plans to offer a premium for the 26-year-old striker, leaving Alvarez with Arsenal as his only potential option.

Arsenal are interested in signing the Argentine attacker, and it remains to be seen whether they decide to make a move. They need to add more goals to the team, and the 26-year-old would be an excellent addition.

He scored 20 goals last season and picked up nine assists along the way. He is a top-class player who would improve Arsenal’s final third. The 26-year-old is a complete forward who will help create opportunities for his teammates and score as well.

Atletico Madrid have no plans to sell their key player in the summer, and Arsenal will have to come forward with an outrageous offer in order to convince them. They have won the Premier League title and will look to dominate English football in the coming seasons. They need top-class players at their disposal, and the South American could be a game-changer for them. He would be a major upgrade on Viktor Gyokeres.

Even though the Swedish International scored 20 goals last season, his overall play was quite underwhelming. Arsenal need someone who can add creativity and goals to the team.

Alvarez has played in the Premier League with Manchester City, and he could hit the ground running at the London club. It remains to be seen whether Arsenal can get the deal done.