(Photo by Angel Martinez/Getty Images)

Chelsea are eyeing a sensational summer move for Real Madrid star Arda Guler, according to a prominent ITK account on X.

The London outfit is reportedly ready to break the bank to secure the Turkish prodigy, positioning him as a marquee centerpiece for their long-term project at Stamford Bridge ahead of the upcoming 2026/27 campaign.

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According to prominent transfer insider, Chelsea are actively preparing a blockbuster £100 million proposal to test Real Madrid’s resolve.

Taking to social media, the insider posted the following update:

“BREAKING: Chelsea are preparing a potential £100M move for Real Madrid midfielder Arda Guler.”

Chelsea will face competition for Arda Guler from Premier League rivals

However, securing the Turkish international’s signature will be far from straightforward.

There are other top Premier League clubs said to be interested in the player including Chelsea’s rivals Arsenal. Meanwhile, Man United are also said to be keeping tabs on the young Turk.

While Real Madrid have publicly maintained that the midfielder is not for sale and Guler himself has voiced a preference to fight for his place in Spain, the temptation of a guaranteed starting role under a manager who completely trusts him could heavily tilt the scales in Chelsea’s favor.

Arda Guler previously flourished under Xabi Alonso

The driving force behind the ambitious pursuit is incoming Chelsea head coach Xabi Alonso, who is eager to orchestrate a swift reunion with the 21-year-old playmaker, who flourished under the Spaniard.

Alonso was sacked from Santiago Bernabéu after a brief stint but has not been out of work for long, with Chelsea bringing him this summer, and he has reportedly identified Guler as his priority target.

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Shaking off the injury struggles of his early Madrid career, the dynamic playmaker enjoyed a productive campaign, racking up a brilliant four goals and 10 assists in 34 appearances across all competitions under Alonso.

In context, after Alonso’s departure, he only added two more goals and four assists to his goal contribution tally, finishing the season with six goals and 14 assists in 51 appearances.

Period Appearances Goals Assists Goal Contributions G/A per Game Under Alonso 34 4 10 14 0.41 Without Alonso 17 2 4 6 0.35 Total (Season) 51 6 14 20 0.39

Operating flawlessly as an inverted right winger and central advanced playmaker, Guler’s high-volume chance creation transformed him into one of the most dangerous young players in Europe, making Chelsea’s massive valuation a necessary price to pay.