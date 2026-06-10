Contact made: Man United plot winger raid on Premier League rivals Liverpool

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Manchester United are reportedly exploring a move to sign Liverpool youngster Isaac Konde, in what would be a surprise academy raid between two of English football’s biggest rivals.



According to The Secret Scout, United have made the Liverpool winger a key target, with contact already taking place between the club and the player’s representatives.

It is still early, and there is no suggestion yet that a deal is close. But the fact United are looking at a Liverpool academy player is interesting on its own.

Moves between the two clubs are rare at senior level because of the rivalry, but academy football can sometimes be a little different if a player sees a clearer pathway elsewhere.

Why Man United are interested in the youngster

Konde is still only 16, but he is already appearing in Liverpool’s youth setup.

Transfermarkt lists him as an England youth player currently with Liverpool’s academy, while the Premier League’s official website also has him registered as a Liverpool Under-18 player.

Liverpool’s own website has mentioned him in academy action too.

In an Under-18 friendly report against Chesterfield, Konde was involved in the build-up to one of the Reds’ attacking moments after being set up by Vincent Joseph.

Pathway to first team could decide the move

For Man United, this would be about future planning rather than an immediate first-team signing.

The club have been trying to strengthen their academy and under-18 structure, especially with more Premier League clubs aggressively competing for elite young talent.

The big question is whether Konde believes his development would be better served at Old Trafford.

Liverpool will not want to lose a promising academy player, but young talents often look closely at opportunities, coaching plans and the route towards senior football.

This is exactly the type of low-cost youth move United should explore. If scouts believe Konde has elite potential, making early contact is sensible.

However, this is still a long way from a finished transfer. At 16, development matters more than headlines.

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