(Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images)

Arsenal captain Declan Rice has given England an early lead against Costa Rica in their final pre-World Cup friendly match.

Facing off at the Inter&Co Stadium in Orlando, Florida, the Three Lions are looking to fine-tune their tactical setups before heading out to the grand stage.

Thanks to some great work from Anthony Gordon and Rice, they have firmly established control of the encounter.

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Declan Rice’s goal vs Costa Rica

The goal came in the 10th minute of play following a brilliant display of direct, attacking football.

Former Newcastle winger Anthony Gordon, who just completed a big money move to Barcelona, caused massive problems down the left flank with his blistering run directly along the byline.

Showing great speed and skill to glide past Costa Rican defender with ease, Gordon cut a perfectly weighted ball back into the penalty box for Rice who finished it first-time with his left-foot, right across the goalkeeper.

Watch the goal below:

Rice continues his excellent form from 25/26 season ahead of the World Cup

Rice’s clinical opener serves as a direct extension of the exceptional form he demonstrated throughout the Premier League winning 2025/26 campaign with Arsenal.

Despite a heartbreaking defeat to PSG in the Champions League final just weeks ago, the midfield general looks incredibly sharp, fully re-energized, and completely match-fit.

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Stepping directly into international duty, Rice’s ability to seamlessly dictate the tempo of the game while pushing high up into the final third highlights why he is considered an indispensable pillar for the national team.

A win against Costa Rica will be a massive boost for the side ahead of their big opening game against Croatia on June 17th.