Marcus Rashford in action for England (Photo by Rich Storry/Getty Images)

Fabrizio Romano has posted some breaking transfer news as he says Marcus Rashford is set to return to Manchester United from Barcelona.

The England international, who is currently with Thomas Tuchel’s squad preparing for the 2026 World Cup, has just spent the season on loan at Barca, but his future is now increasingly uncertain.

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According to Romano, posting on X, Barcelona have decided not to proceed with their option to sign Rashford permanently for €30m, though they remain open to doing a deal for cheaper, or on loan again.

See below for details…

? BREAKING: Barcelona will NOT pay €30m buy option clause for Marcus Rashford, expiring in 5 days. Rashford formally set to return to Man United but Barça remain open to new solutions, like another loan deal. ?? Barça are open to discuss again if #MUFC open doors. ?? pic.twitter.com/XiF95KGiLG — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 10, 2026

“BREAKING: Barcelona will NOT pay €30m buy option clause for Marcus Rashford, expiring in 5 days,” Romano posted.

“Rashford formally set to return to Man United but Barça remain open to new solutions, like another loan deal. Barça are open to discuss again if #MUFC open doors.”

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Who else could sign Marcus Rashford?

We’ve previously been informed that Rashford is also admired by PSG and AC Milan, so it could be that we’ll now see those clubs making their move.

Then again, perhaps we could even see the 28-year-old getting another chance at United next season now that Michael Carrick is at the helm.

Rashford’s form went downhill under previous managers Erik ten Hag and Ruben Amorim, but Carrick might be a better fit for him.

Carrick’s tactics perhaps play to Rashford’s strengths more, while the pair were also teammates briefly when Carrick was still playing and Rashford was just breaking into the first-team.

Still, it also feels like a bit of a gamble for MUFC to go backwards like this and to try to reintegrate Rashford, who seems to have benefited from the change of scene that came with his loan at the Nou Camp in the season just gone.