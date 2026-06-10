Curtis Jones and Federico Chiesa celebrate (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

One Liverpool player looking increasingly likely to leave in the near future is Italian winger Federico Chiesa, who is keen on a return to Serie A.

We’re sure to see changes to Liverpool’s squad this summer under new manager Andoni Iraola, and that could even mean more outgoings than incomings.

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As first reported via the Daily Briefing, there are clubs looking into bringing Chiesa back to Italy, with my understanding being that the strongest interest at the moment is coming from Napoli and Como.

Federico Chiesa can leave Liverpool for €20m

Liverpool are open to letting Chiesa go after his relative lack of impact at Anfield, so a departure shouldn’t be too problematic, but of course the Reds won’t want to lose him on the cheap.

Sources with a close understanding of the situation inform me that Liverpool will likely ask for around €20m to let Chiesa go, but it’s not yet clear if interested clubs will be prepared to pay that kind of money.

“Liverpool will be open to offers for Chiesa this summer,” one source said. “There will be further talks between the club and the player in pre-season, but the expectation is that he’ll be informed that he can leave.

“Napoli and Como are keeping an eye on the situation, but Liverpool’s asking price is around €20m, so they might explore the possibility of signing him on loan at first. Liverpool’s preference is a permanent sale, but let’s see if they’re open to discussing a loan with an obligation.”

Other sources indicated that Napoli and Como could make concrete moves for Chiesa soon, but a timeline is a little vague at the moment.

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Liverpool and Iraola will have to discuss this soon and that should make things clearer, setting out more of an obvious time frame for negotiations to begin.

Challenging summer for Liverpool

Chiesa leaving shouldn’t be a big problem for LFC, but his likely exit comes at a time of plenty of upheaval at Anfield.

Experienced names like Mohamed Salah, Andrew Robertson, and Ibrahima Konate have all left the club on free transfers, while Iraola has replaced Arne Slot as manager.

Liverpool now need to ensure they have a strong transfer window, bringing in the new additions they need to replace these big names, whilst also clearing out deadwood like Chiesa.

At the same time, though, they could do without giving up too much depth, which someone like Chiesa provides.