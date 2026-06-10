'On their radar' - Insider confirms Man United interest in 'unbelievable' midfielder

(Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

Manchester United are keeping close tabs on Alex Scott after his impressive season at Bournemouth, but a move does not appear to be imminent.



Former United chief scout Mick Brown told Football Insider that the midfielder is firmly on Michael Carrick’s radar, although he doubts United will push ahead right now.

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“Alex Scott is on Man United’s radar, he’s on a lot of top club’s radars,” Brown told Football Insider.

“He’s gone away with England before the World Cup, which is a big endorsment from Thomas Tuchel and will enhance his reputation.”

England call-up raises Scott’s profile

Scott’s reputation has grown quickly after a superb campaign on the south coast. Bournemouth are determined to keep him after he played a key role in their historic European qualification push.

FotMob lists him with 3 goals, 1 assist, 2,859 Premier League minutes and a 7.17 average rating in 2025/26.

“But from what I’m told, I wouldn’t expect to see them make a move for him at this moment, because he’s not the type of midfielder they’re currently looking for.

“They’ve agreed a deal for Ederson to come in from Atalanta, and he’s an all-action, fiery midfielder who looks like he will be the replacement for Casemiro.”

Man United want a different type of midfielder

That last point matters. United are rebuilding midfield, but they seem to want more physical power and ball-winning ability.

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The Guardian reported that United still hope to sign Elliot Anderson, despite Manchester City being in the stronger position.

“They now want another midfielder as well as him, that’s why they’re being linked with Scott and other names who they have been impressed by.

“Kobbie Mainoo has come back into the side, Ederson will play alongisde him, then you’ve got Bruno Fernandes in front of them, Mason Mount at the club as well.

“But the type of midfielder they want to bring in now is somebody like Elliot Anderson. Somebody who will cover the ground, put in tackles and then progress the ball forward.

“Scott doesn’t fit that bill, I don’t think, so while he has been on their radar and I’m sure is somebody they are considering, I don’t think they’ll make a move for him right now.”

Former Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola called Scott ‘unbelievable‘ for his performance against his team.

United are right to admire Scott but wait. He is technically excellent and has a big future, but Carrick needs a more powerful midfielder immediately.

If Bournemouth keep him this summer, United may come back later.

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