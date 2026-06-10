Liverpool target new right-back signing who got a late call-up to the World Cup

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool’s search for defensive reinforcements appears to be gathering pace, with Lutsharel Geertruida’s representatives reportedly holding talks with club officials.



The Reds are said to be very keen on the Dutch right-back, and the timing is interesting given his sudden rise back into the international spotlight.

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According to reports on X, Liverpool have made contact with the player’s camp as they assess options for the right side of defense.

While no formal agreement has been reached, the interest makes sense.

New head coach Andoni Iraola needs defenders who can play aggressively, handle transitions and offer tactical flexibility.

World Cup call-up raises his profile

Geertruida has also received a dramatic late call-up to the Netherlands squad for the 2026 World Cup after Jurrien Timber was forced to withdraw through injury.

Reuters reported that Timber was ruled out with a groin problem, while it is confirmed Geertruida had been called up as his replacement.

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That call-up could make this transfer situation more interesting. A strong World Cup could increase his value and bring more clubs into the race.

For Liverpool, that may be a reason to move quickly rather than wait until after the tournament.

The defender play for Sunderland in the 2025/26 season after joining on a season long loan from RB Leipzig.

Why Geertruida would be the right player for Liverpool

Geertruida is not just a traditional right-back. He can also play centre-back and defensive midfield, which makes him valuable for a team that wants tactical flexibility.

Transfermarkt lists him as a right-back who can cover multiple defensive roles.

That profile could be useful for Liverpool, especially if Iraola wants full-backs who can step inside, defend wide spaces and help build attacks from deeper areas.

This is exactly the type of signing Liverpool should be exploring. Geertruida is experienced, versatile and entering his prime years.

The only concern is timing. If he performs well at the World Cup, Liverpool may face a tougher and more expensive race. If they truly want him, early talks are sensible.

This could be a smart defensive addition before the market becomes too crowded.

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