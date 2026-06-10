James Tarkowski and Jack Grealish react during the Premier League match between Leeds and Everton. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Leeds United and Everton are interested in signing Feyenoord striker Ayase Ueda.

The 27-year-old Japanese International has been in spectacular form, scoring 25 goals this past season. The Dutch outfit would be open to selling him for around €30-35 million.

Leeds United and Everton could use more quality in the final third, and Ueda would be a quality acquisition. The player is at the peak of his career, and he could make an immediate impact in the Premier League. There is no doubt that he has the physicality and technical attributes to play in English football, and he could be an asset to both clubs.

The two Premier League clubs certainly have the financial muscle to afford him. It remains to be seen how the situation develops. According to Sports Boom, Everton is preparing an offer of around £18-20 million for the Japanese attacker.

It remains to be seen whether they can convince the Dutch outfit to sell the player for a reasonable price.

On the other hand, Leeds United are also looking to sign the player, and they believe Ao Tanaka could play a key role in any potential move. The presence of a Japanese International at the club could convince Ueda to join Leeds.

The opportunity to play in the Premier League will be hard to turn down for the attacker. It could be the ideal next step in his career right now.

Leeds will be hoping to establish themselves as a Premier League regular, and they need more quality in the team. On the other hand, Everton will look to push for a place in Europe next season.