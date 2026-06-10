Lewis Hall in action for Newcastle against Fulham (Photo by Alex Davidson/Getty Images)

Manchester United have reportedly already had some positive initial contacts with Newcastle United left-back Lewis Hall, who is keen on the move to Old Trafford.

DOWNLOAD THE OFFICIAL CAUGHTOFFSIDE APP FOR ALL THE LATEST & BREAKING UPDATES – STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE! ON APPLE & GOOGLE PLAY

The talented 21-year-old has impressed during his time at Newcastle, having previously been highly-regarded during his time as a youngster at Chelsea.

It makes sense that Hall could now find himself moving back to a bigger club again, with Man Utd making him one of their top targets as they look to strengthen at left-back, according to TEAMtalk.

The Red Devils could surely do with replacing the ageing and injury-prone Luke Shaw, and Hall looks like he has a big future at the top level of the Premier League.

Want more CaughtOffside coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust

Manchester United target Lewis Hall keen to join

With United back in the Champions League next season after their revival under Michael Carrick, it makes sense that Hall is seemingly keen on the move.

The England international supposedly sees this potential transfer as a good next step in his career, as he’s keen to play in the Champions League again after getting a taste for Europe’s top club competition with Newcastle last season, though the Magpies failed to qualify for 2026/27.

Still, it surely won’t be easy for United to persuade Newcastle to sell Hall, who is a key player likely to cost quite a lot more than his Transfermarkt value of €40m.

Then again, if the player wants the move then it could be tricky for Newcastle, who eventually ended up selling Alexander Isak to Liverpool last year, while Anthony Gordon recently left for Barcelona.

Lewis Hall to Man Utd Transfer Fit rating

Using our Transfer Fit rating system (find out more about how it works here), we’ve given Hall to MUFC a 18/25 – a high score that likely makes him the best option on the market for them.

Lewis Hall TOTAL SCORE: 18/25 Transfer fee ** Performance **** Achievements *** Career phase **** Squad need *****

That’s a really good score for a player who’s already shown what he can do at this level, with plenty of time to keep improving further, with the high transfer fee the only real downside to the deal.