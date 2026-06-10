Andoni Iraola is close to a new job (Photo by Steve Bardens/Getty Images)

Lutsharel Geertruida has been linked with a move to Liverpool in recent months.

According to journalist Joost Blaauwhof, Arne Slot wanted to sign the right back for Liverpool, but the Premier League side has had no contact with the player since the departure of the former manager. It seems that the move for the Netherlands International defender has now collapsed.

The 25-year-old player will now focus on the upcoming World Cup with his country and decide on his future after that. He was on loan at Sunderland this past season, and he was outstanding for the newly promoted club. He has helped them secure European football for the upcoming campaign.

Sunderland has an option to sign him permanently this summer, and it remains to be seen whether the Black Cats decide to trigger the clause. There is no doubt that he is a quality player, and he is well settled at Sunderland. It would make sense for him to join the club permanently.

On the other hand, Liverpool needs a quality right back. Jeremie Frimpong and Conor Bradley have struggled with persistent injuries, and they need more depth in that area of the pitch.

There is no doubt that the Netherlands international would have been a handy option for them. It remains to be seen who they end up with. They have been linked with multiple right backs in recent weeks.

They have brought in Andoni Iraola as their new manager, and the Spaniard will be expected to plug the gaps in the squad over the next few weeks. They need to improve the team if they want to bounce back strongly and compete with Arsenal and Manchester City next season.