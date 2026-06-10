(Photo by Steve Bardens/Getty Images)

Liverpool are keen on signing Manchester City wonderkid Xavier Parker, but the Citizens are working incredibly hard to hold on to their elite youth prospect.

A major academy tug-of-war has erupted as the highly-rated teenager’s contract ticks down to its final weeks, sparking an intense battle between two of English football’s biggest heavyweights.

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Fabrizio Romano on Liverpool’s interest in Xavier Parker

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano reports that Manchester City are actively working behind the scenes to secure a new deal for the prodigy.

According to Romano, City executives see Parker as an elite talent and are pushing hard to convince him to extend his stay at the Etihad Campus.

While several other top clubs heavily appreciate the youngster, Liverpool are firmly among the most interested suitors.

Taking to X, Romano stated: Manchester City are actively working hard to reach an agreement with Xavier Parker camp over new deal. Several clubs appreciate Xavier with Liverpool keen but no decision made yet. Man City trying to keep him as they see Parker as elite talent.”

?? Manchester City are actively working hard to reach an agreement with Xavier Parker camp over new deal. Several clubs appreciate Xavier with Liverpool keen but no decision made yet. Man City trying to keep him as they see Parler as elite talent. pic.twitter.com/Bg5qYCpl7O — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 10, 2026

Liverpool have already begun contract negotiations with Parker

However, the power dynamic appears to be shifting rapidly toward Anfield. An update from prominent X account that keeps a tab on the latest on emerging stars, reveals that Liverpool and Xavier Parker’s representatives have officially entered contractual negotiations, with both parties eager to get the deal across the line.

Crucially, the 16-year-old midfielder is a boyhood Liverpool fan, heavily tilting the scales in the Reds’ favor.

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Parker is widely expected to exit Manchester City at the end of this month when his current contract expires to join the Merseyside club.

Amid ongoing interest from rival teams, Manchester City are reportedly already scouring the market for top-talent replacements.

EXCL – Liverpool and Xavier Parker representatives have begun contract negotiations. Both parties want the move. Parker is a Liverpool fan. Expected to leave Man City at the end of this month when his contract ends and join #LFC. Ongoing interest from other clubs, #MCFC have already targeted top talent replacements. BOOM 💥 🔜

Who is Xavier Parker?