Man City see £120m Elliot Anderson bid rejected as Forest hold firm

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Manchester City have had yet another offer for Elliot Anderson rejected by Nottingham Forest.

City are pushing heavily to secure the highly-rated 23-year-old midfielder, but Forest are holding their ground firmly in what is quickly becoming one of the biggest transfer sagas of the summer window.

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Nottingham Forest turn down £120m offer from Man City for Elliot Anderson

Manchester City, who have already had a bid rejected, launched an improved verbal proposal to tempt Forest.

The substantial bid consisted of a £106 million guaranteed up-front fee, with potential add-ons taking the total package in excess of £120 million as reported by Fabrizio Romano and others.

However, Nottingham Forest have swiftly turned down the offer and are demanding a flat, fixed fee of £120 million-plus guaranteed from the onset, rather than relying on add-ons.

?? As expected, Manchester City sent new bid for Elliot Anderson for £106m guaranteed fee plus £15m add-ons. Nottingham Forest want £120m+ fixed to sell the midfielder as also aware of Man United interest.#MCFC pushing to get in done + Sandro Tonali also on shortlist. ? pic.twitter.com/z4JUkEIOBs — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 10, 2026

Man City expected to break transfer record to sign Anderson

Despite the setback, Manchester City remain deeply committed to finalising the transfer.

Advanced discussions indicate that City are not too far off from meeting the valuation, and they are expected to return to the negotiating table shortly.

New manager Enzo Maresca has reportedly identified the England international as a central pillar for his tactical plans.

While City are aggressively pushing to wrap up the deal, they have also kept their options open, maintaining Newcastle’s Sandro Tonali on their shortlists.

Forest’s firm stance is strengthened by their acute awareness of concrete interest from Manchester United, allowing them to dictate a premium price.

Premier League’s most expensive signings in recent years

If the deal crosses the line at Forest’s requested valuation, Anderson will comfortably rewrite the history books.

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A £120 million-plus fixed fee would eclipse Enzo Fernández’s £121 million move to Chelsea and Florian Wirtz’s £116.5 million switch to Liverpool.

It would place Anderson second on the all-time Premier League transfer list, sitting just behind Alexander Isak’s record-breaking £125 million move to Liverpool in 2025.

He will also become the most expensive British player of all time. The current record is held by Declan Rice, who completed a £105 million move from West Ham to Arsenal in 2023.