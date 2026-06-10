Man City right-back search could lead to move for Spaniard at Premier League rival

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Manchester City are continuing to plan a major summer rebuild, with right-back, central midfield and winger understood to be three priority positions.



According to The Athletic, Tottenham defender Pedro Porro is one of the right-backs City have been keeping tabs on as they assess options for the new season.

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That interest makes sense. City are entering a new phase after Pep Guardiola’s departure, and the squad needs fresh energy in key areas.

A right-back who can offer attacking quality, technical security and Premier League experience would be a logical target.

Tottenham defender fits the modern profile

Porro has developed into one of Tottenham’s most important players since arriving from Sporting CP.

He is not just a defensive full-back; he offers width, crossing quality, set-piece threat and ball progression from deep areas.

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For City, that kind of profile could be useful if they want more attacking output from the right side.

His 2025/26 numbers show why clubs are watching. ESPN lists him with 26 Premier League starts, two assists and 52 total shots, while Transfermarkt confirms he remains under contract at Tottenham until 2028.

That long deal means Spurs are under no pressure to sell cheaply.

Man City target midfield and attacking additions as well

City’s wider plan is just as important. The Premier League giants are preparing a second bid for Nottingham Forest midfielder Elliot Anderson, while they are also expected to look for a winger.

Other positions, including goalkeeper and left-back, could become priorities depending on departures.

That tells you City are not just making small changes. They are trying to reshape the squad with the next era in mind.

Porro would be a strong signing for City, but Tottenham will make this very difficult.

Spurs do not need to sell, and any Premier League-to-Premier League deal usually comes at a premium.

City should keep monitoring the situation, but they must be careful not to overpay.

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