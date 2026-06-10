Man City set to lock down defender amid interest from Bayern Munich & Barcelona

(Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)

Manchester City are working to secure Joško Gvardiol’s long-term future, with talks over a contract extension now underway.



According to journalist Ben Jacobs, City are negotiating a new deal that would keep the Croatian defender at the Etihad until 2030, with a club option also being discussed.

DOWNLOAD THE OFFICIAL CAUGHTOFFSIDE APP FOR ALL THE LATEST & BREAKING UPDATES – STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE! ON APPLE & GOOGLE PLAY

That is a strong sign of how highly City still rate him. Even after a period of change around the club, they clearly see Gvardiol as one of the defensive pillars for the next era.

His current contract runs until 2028, but City do not want to wait too long and risk outside interest becoming more serious.

Bayern and Barcelona are watching closely

The timing is important because interest from Europe has not gone away.

Bavarian Football Works reported that Bayern Munich have shown interest, with the German champions looking at defensive options who can offer both centre-back and left-sided cover.

Barcelona have also considered him, as CaughtOffside previously reported wider interest from Spain.

Want more CaughtOffside coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust

That is hardly surprising. Left-footed defenders with pace, physicality and top-level experience are rare, and Gvardiol fits the modern defensive profile perfectly.

Man City are looking to agree a deal quickly

City’s desire to extend his deal makes complete sense.

He can play as a centre-back, left-back or hybrid defender, which gives any manager huge tactical flexibility.

City feel positive about keeping him, despite the transfer rumours.

At 24, he is still nowhere near his peak. That is why City would be smart to reward him now rather than wait until Bayern or Barcelona decide to push harder.

Keeping him would be just as important as making a big signing. City are entering a new phase, and losing a defender of this quality would send the wrong message.

Bayern and Barcelona may admire him, but City hold the strongest cards. If talks continue positively, this extension would be a major statement that the club’s rebuild starts from the back.

Man United and Man City battle for £80m statement midfield signing