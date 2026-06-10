***LEFT IMAGE***Mikel Arteta, Manager of Arsenal, looks on (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images) ***RIGHT IMAGE *** Michael Carrick, Interim Manager of Manchester United looks on. (Photo by Aitor Alcalde/Getty Images)

Manchester United and Arsenal are interested in signing the Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Kerim Alajbegovic.

The playmaker impressed at Red Bull Salzburg last season, and his performances have attracted the attention of Premier League clubs, as per TEAMtalk. Leverkusen have decided to trigger the €8 million buyback clause in his deal, and the player has signed a five-year contract with them.

It will be interesting to see if the Premier League clubs come forward with an offer to sign him. The German outfit is under no pressure to sell him, and he could command a high price.

Alajbegovic contributed towards 17 goals in all competitions last season, and he could be an asset for Manchester United or Arsenal. He can operate as the left-sided attacker as well as a central attacking midfielder.

Manchester United have been overly dependent on Bruno Fernandes for goals and creativity from the middle of the park. They need more support in that area of the pitch, and investing in the Bosnian international could be a wise decision. He is a young player with great potential and could develop into a Premier League star with the right guidance.

On the other hand, Arsenal need more competition for places in the middle of the park. Martin Odegaard was quite underwhelming this past season, and summer signing Eberechi Eze was not at his best either.

The 18-year-old could be attracted to the idea of moving to the Premier League. Manchester United and Arsenal are among the biggest clubs in the world, and they could nurture him into a star. Regular football in England at this stage of his career could accelerate his development. It remains to be seen how the situation unfolds.