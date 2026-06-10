Robert Lewandowski celebrates with Gavi (Photo by Aitor Alcalde/Getty Images)

Manchester United are reportedly looking for an experienced striker like Robert Lewandowski this summer, but there could be some issues with this particular deal.

Although Lewandowski is a free agent and would therefore not command a transfer fee, it seems Man Utd are moving away from deals like this one.

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That’s according to BBC Sport, who cite the former Barcelona striker’s high wages as a key concern for the Red Devils, who have over-paid for big-name players on numerous occasions in the recent past.

The post-Sir Alex Ferguson era has been full of expensive flops and gambles on ageing stars that didn’t really pay off, even if some would argue there was still some merit in bringing in the likes of Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Casemiro, and Cristiano Ronaldo for his second spell at Old Trafford.

Robert Lewandowski transfer currently looks unlikely for Manchester United

Lewandowski recently left Barcelona at the end of his contract, and he finished strongly at the Nou Camp with a record of 20 goals and two assists in all competitions in the season just gone.

The veteran Polish forward may still have it in him to play at the highest level for a bit longer, but at the age of 37 it could also be another expensive mistake for United to meet his salary demands now.

Rio Ferdinand has praised Lewandowski and suggested that it could be a deal for MUFC to pursue, but the BBC’s Simon Stone has played down the story.

“As for Lewandowski, I think he fits the profile of an experienced forward United would want to take some of the pressure off (Benjamin) Sesko. However, his salary demands are likely to be huge and United are trying to get away from those kinds of deals,” the reporter said.

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Who else could United sign up front?

It’s interesting to see that United are keen for someone experienced like this for Benjamin Sesko to rotate with and potentially learn from.

Lewandowski is one of the top strikers of his generation, so there aren’t really many better options than that, but perhaps United could still find someone a bit younger.

Perhaps former United striker Danny Welbeck, who is still delivering the goods in the Premier League with Brighton, could be an option worth exploring, or even Aston Villa’s Ollie Watkins.

For now, though, perhaps United will focus on other priorities, such as midfield, with the BBC also noting that Nottingham Forest’s Elliot Anderson is a top target.