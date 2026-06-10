Michael Carrick, Interim Head Coach of Manchester United (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Manchester United are interested in signing RB Leipzig defender Castello Lukeba during the summer transfer window.

The 23-year-old could be on the move this summer, and multiple clubs are interested in signing the French international.

According to a report from FussballDaten, Manchester United are in pole position to sign the defender. They will face competition from Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea.

The player has a release clause of around €80-90 million in his contract, but it is unlikely any club will be willing to pay that amount for him. The report further states that the German club has an internal agreement with the player allowing his departure for a fee of €60-65 million. It will be interesting to see if the Premier League clubs are willing to pay up.

Manchester United certainly have the financial muscle to get the deal done, and Lukeba would be a quality long-term acquisition for them. He has consistently shown his quality in Germany, and he has the physical and technical attributes for English football as well. He could be the ideal long-term replacement for Harry Maguire at Manchester United.

The French defender will look to test himself at the highest level, and the move to England would be ideal for him at this stage of his career. Manchester United will be able to provide him with Champions League football and the opportunity to fight for trophies.

Tottenham and Chelsea have been vulnerable at the back this past season. Tottenham need a replacement for Cristian Romero, and Chelsea will need upgrades on Axel Disasi and Benoit Badiashile.

It will be interesting to see which of the three clubs can get the deal done.