Roy Keane speaking on The Overlap (YouTube)

Manchester United legend Roy Keane has revealed that he recently had a nice chat with Bruno Fernandes, who reached out to him to clear the air.

Keane has long been known as one of the most outspoken pundits in football media in recent times, and he isn’t one to hold back when it comes to discussing the state of affairs at his former club Man Utd in particular.

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That has meant some criticism towards Fernandes himself, but Keane says they’ve now had a nice conversation, joking that the Portugal international apologised to him.

Roy Keane reveals talk with Bruno Fernandes

Keane says he now feels better about things with Fernandes after the Red Devils midfielder reached out to him, and made it clear that sometimes his criticisms can be taken a little out of context.

“He reached out to me, he wanted a chat. And do you know what? I did. I called him and we had a lovely chat. Lovely chat about a bit of everything, really,” Keane said.

“But it was nice because again, when we do podcasts or games, sometimes you think you say something afterwards, you’re trying to communicate something that doesn’t come across properly. And people get upset and he wanted to speak to me. And we had a nice mature conversation.

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“He apologized and we moved on [laughs]. I forgive him. I think it was important I spoke to him because there’s been lots going on and lots reported and he’s obviously a big player for United.

“I’m an ex-United player and I think the idea of this communicate and have a kind of a proper conversation. I really enjoyed it and hopefully I think he did, a nice chat about a bit of everything. Yeah, I felt better afterwards.”

Can Bruno Fernandes lead Man United to glory?

The next big challenge for Fernandes will be to win a major title with United, who are showing signs of real improvement under new manager Michael Carrick.

Fernandes is sure to continue being important for MUFC after a record-breaking 21 Premier League assists in the season just gone.

The 31-year-old is one of the best players in the world in his position on his day, but he’s only won one FA Cup and one Carabao Cup during his time at Old Trafford.

A player of Fernandes’ calibre will now be desperate to take the team a step further and to win something like the Premier League title or Champions League.