Midfielder with “justified hype” in contact with Man United players over summer move

(Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Manchester United’s long-standing interest in Carlos Baleba has taken an interesting twist after the Brighton midfielder reportedly discussed a possible move with several United players.



According to The Sun, Baleba spoke with Bruno Fernandes and Matheus Cunha after United’s 3-0 win over Brighton at the Amex on the final day of the Premier League season.

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That might sound like a small detail, but in modern transfers, player relationships can matter. Clubs do the formal work, but conversations between players often help shape opinions.

If Baleba is already asking questions about life at Old Trafford, it suggests United’s interest has not gone unnoticed.

Familiar faces could make Old Trafford move attractive

United have several personal connections that could work in their favour.

Baleba played with Leny Yoro at Lille, while he is also close to fellow Cameroonian Bryan Mbeumo.

The same Sun report claims Andre Onana encouraged Baleba to pursue a move to United last year before leaving on loan for Trabzonspor.

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Patrick Dorgu was also drawn into the story when Baleba caught his attention in the mixed zone, although the left-back stayed coy when asked whether United should sign him.

That kind of reaction only adds to the noise around the situation.

Why Man United need a player like Baleba

From a football point of view, Baleba fits plenty of what Michael Carrick wants.

United are rebuilding midfield, with Éderson to arrive from Atalanta in a £35m deal.

But United still want another midfielder, and Baleba offers ball-carrying, athleticism and defensive bite.

His 2025/26 numbers show a mixed but useful profile. FotMob lists him with 1,662 Premier League minutes, 23 starts, 31 appearances and a 6.62 average rating.

The Guardian described Baleba as having “justified hype” at Brighton, highlighting his physicality, quality and importance to Hürzeler’s side.

Baleba would be a smart United signing if the price is realistic. He is still young, powerful and already Premier League-tested.

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