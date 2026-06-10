Morgan Rogers in England training (Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images)

Aston Villa star Morgan Rogers has admitted he’s aware of transfer speculation but is just doing his best to focus whilst at the World Cup 2026 with England.

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Rogers has been linked with Arsenal by BBC Sport, who also mentioned Manchester United as possible suitors, following another hugely impressive campaign for the 23-year-old at Villa Park.

Rogers finished 2025/26 with 14 goals and 12 assists in all competitions, and his performances helped Villa to glory in the Europa League, as well as a top four finish in the Premier League.

It’s easy to imagine Rogers doing a job for Arsenal either as a number ten or wide on the left, with the Gunners arguably still lacking some spark in the final third despite winning the title in 2025/26.

Rogers didn’t do much to fuel the speculation, but he has now spoken out on being aware of these kinds of stories and doing his best to just focus on his football.

Morgan Rogers on transfer speculation

Speaking on The Rest Is Football, Rogers said: “You’re in an uncomfortable spot of not realising that people have so much interest in you and you’re not quite realising that.

“But as you get older and gain experience along the way, you know that comes with it and 95 per cent of it is just noise.

“You hear it, course you do. You can’t help not [hearing it]. You know it’s there but you’ve got to use it in a positive way.

“You just try and get on with your game and just focus.”

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Will Morgan Rogers have key role at the World Cup?

Rogers seems like he could have a role to play for England at this World Cup, but he’s competing with a lot of other quality attacking players.

Thomas Tuchel might opt for the more experienced Jude Bellingham, while he could also go for Arsenal’s Eberechi Eze in that position.

Still, Rogers is surely also worth considering after his role in Villa’s success this season, and if he can perform at a major tournament that would also surely boost his chances of landing a big move.

Arsenal and other clubs are sure to keep a close eye on Rogers at this World Cup to see what he can do on the biggest stage of all.