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Newcastle United are interested in signing the French midfielder Arthur Atta.

According to a report from Messaggero Veneto, the 23-year-old midfielder will cost around €40 million, and Newcastle are in pole position to get the deal done. Clubs from Germany, Italy and Spain are keeping tabs on the French as well.

It appears that Newcastle are keen on signing the midfielder as a potential replacement for Sandro Tonali. The Italian has been linked with top clubs in recent weeks, and he could be on the move this summer. He has been a key player for Newcastle, and they need to replace him properly. It remains to be seen whether the Magpies can bring in a quality replacement.

Atta has been an important player for Udinese, and there is no doubt he has the physicality and technical attributes to do well in the Premier League. He could be an asset to Newcastle United if he adapts to English football quickly. Newcastle have the financial muscle to pay €40 million for the player.

Tonali is likely to fetch a high price this summer, and Newcastle will have enough to sign his replacement and improve other areas of the squad.

Atta is a young player with a lot of potential, and he could improve with coaching and experience. Regular football in the Premier League could bring out the best in him. It remains to be seen whether Newcastle submit an offer to the Italian club in the near future.

They have an exciting project and are looking to build a team capable of competing for trophies. The 23-year-old midfielder will certainly be tempted to join them.