Nico Williams warming up for Athletic Bilbao (Photo by Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images)

Athletic Bilbao winger Nico Williams, currently part of Spain’s squad for the 2026 World Cup, is once again a transfer target for Arsenal this summer.

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The Gunners are one of the clubs who seemingly remain attentive to Williams’ situation as he starts to reassess his future with Bilbao.

That’s according to TEAMtalk, who also name Manchester United and Liverpool as clubs to watch, though they note that Arsenal had a strong interest in Williams before and remain keen to strengthen on their left flank this summer.

The 23-year-old could be a good option, but it’s also worth noting that he suffered a dip in form in the season just gone, finishing with just six goals and three assists in La Liga.

Nico Williams transfer talk resurfaces again

It makes sense that Williams is still someone that top clubs like Arsenal are monitoring, and it may well be that the Spain international ends up looking like a good option later in the window if other targets don’t work out.

Still, it’s also slightly surprising that Williams is reconsidering his situation again not that long after signing a remarkable ten-year contract with Athletic Club.

Perhaps further details will emerge later, but it might also be that there’s some exaggeration going on from sources somewhere.

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Football agents love to get their players in the headlines, so this could be designed to generate a bit more interest in Williams since there’s clearly a market there for top wingers this summer.

At the same time, however, Williams himself might just do better to focus on his football and to attract transfer suitors with some good performances at the World Cup.

Williams was superb for Spain as they won Euro 2024, so if he can repeat that form for his country again this summer then big clubs are likely to come calling anyway.