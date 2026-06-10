Offer rejected: Liverpool fail in pursuit of Bundesliga sensation despite attractive proposal

(Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Liverpool’s push to sign Hertha BSC talent Kennet Eichhorn has reportedly ended in disappointment.



According to Florian Plettenberg, the 16-year-old has decided against a move to England despite Liverpool making what was described as the most attractive offer financially and in terms of club stature.

DOWNLOAD THE OFFICIAL CAUGHTOFFSIDE APP FOR ALL THE LATEST & BREAKING UPDATES – STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE! ON APPLE & GOOGLE PLAY

That is a frustrating outcome for Liverpool because they had worked hard behind the scenes to convince one of Germany’s brightest young midfielders.

GOAL recently reported that the Reds had continued intensive talks and were trying to put together a clear development plan.

Youngster wants to continue his football in Germany

The key issue appears to be the player’s preference.

Eichhorn wants to continue his development in Germany rather than move to England at this stage.

That is understandable. At 16, regular development, comfort and a familiar football environment can matter more than money or the size of the club.

Want more CaughtOffside coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust

Liverpool’s plan had reportedly involved signing him now and loaning him out, possibly to Bayer Leverkusen, because post-Brexit rules would stop him from moving to England before turning 18.

The Liverpool Offside reported that Liverpool had explored a long-term pathway similar to other youth deals involving a European loan.

Liverpool set to lose against Bundesliga teams

With Liverpool now out of the picture, Bayer Leverkusen are pushing hard for a permanent deal, while RB Leipzig remain hopeful.

Bayern Munich had also been in the race, but they walked away partly because of the financial package involved.

Liverpool should not be too worried. Missing out on a top young talent is disappointing, especially after offering more than German rivals, but this was always a complicated deal.

Eichhorn choosing development over money is actually sensible. For Liverpool, the lesson is simple: elite young players need more than a big name.

Report: Iraola dealt major blow in his pursuit of Bournemouth reunion at Liverpool