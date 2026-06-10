Ornstein confirms Arsenal have made their first major move of the summer

(Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Arsenal are set to appoint Arnaldo Abrantes as their new doctor following the departure of Dr Zafar Iqbal.



According to The Athletic, David Ornstein has reported that the Portuguese specialist left Aston Villa at the end of the season and is expected to begin work with Arsenal in July.

DOWNLOAD THE OFFICIAL CAUGHTOFFSIDE APP FOR ALL THE LATEST & BREAKING UPDATES – STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE! ON APPLE & GOOGLE PLAY

It is not a flashy transfer story, but it is still a very important move.

Arsenal are now operating at the highest level again, and every department behind the scenes has to match the standards of a title-winning squad.

Experienced figure arrives from Aston Villa

Abrantes brings a strong background in elite sport.

The Telegraph reported that he left his role as head of medical services at Aston Villa at the end of the campaign.

He previously represented Portugal as an Olympic sprinter before moving into sports medicine.

Want more CaughtOffside coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust

That athletic background makes this appointment interesting. A former elite athlete who now works in medicine may bring a slightly different perspective, especially around recovery, injury prevention and the physical demands players face across a long season.

Arsenal make medical change after injury concerns

The timing matters because Arsenal had a demanding campaign.

The Sun reported that Dr Zafar Iqbal’s exit came after a season in which Arsenal dealt with several injury problems, despite winning the Premier League and reaching the Champions League final.

Key players missed important periods, and with Arsenal competing across multiple fronts again next season, keeping the squad fit will be crucial.

Medical leadership is now a major part of performance at elite clubs, not just a background role.

This looks like a sensible appointment. Arsenal cannot only focus on new signings, they also need to strengthen the structure around the players.

Abrantes arrives with Premier League experience, a high-performance background and a fresh perspective.

If Arsenal want to stay ahead of Manchester City, Liverpool and Chelsea, marginal gains matter.

This could be one of those quiet appointments that proves very important over the season.

Worry for Arsenal and England as Thomas Tuchel reveals star has been playing through injury