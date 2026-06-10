Kylian Mbappe reacts during Real Madrid vs Girona (Photo by Angel Martinez/Getty Images)

After a difficult season at Real Madrid, where fans turned on Kylian Mbappe at times, there is now increasing concern over his behaviour in France. The 26-year-old forward will lead Les Bleus into the World Cup as captain for the first time, but his leadership is already being questioned.

Mbappe has reportedly been spoken to over his behaviour in the second half of the season by Real Madrid, seemingly causing dismay among his teammates at the Santiago Bernabeu. His commitment was questioned after he appeared to be fit to face Barcelona in El Clasico, but dropped out of the squad late on after finding out he would be on the bench.

Mbappe upsets France squad after multiple incidents

Reports from France have not painted things in any better light. A series of events explained on Siempre Madrid, have Mbappe firstly giving teammate Ngolo Kante the cold shoulder in the tunnel of a recent friendly clash. Following their warm-up game against Northern Ireland, he also left the camp hours later due to ‘personal reasons’. Subsequently, he was then photographed with his girlfriend, Spanish actress Ester Exposito.

The issues extend onto the pitch as well. Ballon d’Or winner and Paris Saint-Germain star Ousmane Dembele has seemingly questioned his defensive work-rate in the dressing room, a recurring criticism in Spain.

Weighty expectations on Kylian Mbappe

Mbappe is one of the favourites to win the Golden Boot this summer at the World Cup, but is also tasked with leading the line for a star-studded France side expected to challenge for the trophy. Given PSG’s success in the Champions League of late, and Real Madrid’s struggles, the finger of blame has been pointed at Mbappe with increasing regularity. If he does not meet expectations at the World Cup this summer, the noise will only grow louder.