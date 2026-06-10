Kai Havertz and Riccardo Calafiori celebrate (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Arsenal left-back Riccardo Calafiori is reportedly the subject of interest from Real Madrid, who have asked for information on a potential transfer.

It remains to be seen if the Italy international will be available, but it seems there is genuine interest from Real Madrid, with their new manager Jose Mourinho having previously worked with the player at Roma.

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According to Sky Sports, Los Blancos have made an enquiry about Calafiori’s situation, and it gives Arsenal an interesting decision to make.

The Gunners would surely prefer to keep a talent like Calafiori, but they also have to weigh up how reliable he is due to a pretty poor fitness record.

Riccardo Calafiori has shone for Arsenal, but could a sale make sense?

Calafiori has rarely put a foot wrong when he’s been on the pitch, with the 24-year-old proving a very solid defender, whilst also having quality on the ball that makes him a useful outlet further up the pitch.

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Still, he made only 19 Premier League appearances in his first season, playing just half of the club’s total matches, and that only went up to 26 appearances in the campaign just gone.

In total, Calafiori has missed 236 days with nine separate injuries during his time at the Emirates Stadium, so if Real Madrid end up making a big offer, there’d surely be the temptation to accept it.

Arsenal have other options at left-back

Arsenal also have Piero Hincapie as a solid option at left-back, with the Ecuador international doing really well in his first season in north London this term.

If needed, others like Myles Lewis-Skelly and Jurrien Timber can also fill in at left-back, so losing Calafiori probably wouldn’t be the end of the world.

They could even be considering adding to those options as the Athletic recently linked them with an interest in Eintracht Frankfurt left-back Nathaniel Brown.

We’ve previously been informed of Chelsea also eyeing up Calafiori, so it will be interesting to see if any other clubs get involved if Arsenal decide they’re open to a sale.