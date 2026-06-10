(Photo by Valter Gouveia/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Real Madrid are eyeing a sensational summer swoop for Manchester City star Josko Gvardiol as they look to bolster their defensive ranks with elite reinforcements.

The Spanish giants have placed the highly-rated defender high on their shortlist, turning the player’s future into one of the most compelling narratives of the current transfer window.

DOWNLOAD THE OFFICIAL CAUGHTOFFSIDE APP FOR ALL THE LATEST & BREAKING UPDATES – STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE! ON APPLE & GOOGLE PLAY

Florian Plettenberg on Josko Gvardiol’s future amid Real Madrid interest

According to renowned Sky Sports journalist Florian Plettenberg, the 24-year-old Croatian international will ultimately decide between two distinct pathways for his future.

The first option is to pledge his long-term loyalty to Manchester City by signing a contract extension that stretches well beyond his current 2028 expiration date, a concrete proposal that Etihad officials have already formally placed on the table.

The second option is to complete a blockbuster move to the Santiago Bernabéu, with Real Madrid’s interest heavily noted as concrete.

While Manchester City are aggressively pushing behind the scenes to retain their defensive jewel, European heavyweights Bayern Munich are confirmed to be 100% out of the race.

The Bundesliga giants hold a massive appreciation for Gvardiol’s world-class abilities, club executives deem the total economic package far too expensive and currently see no immediate requirement to strengthen that specific area of their squad.

Barcelona have also considered him, as CaughtOffside previously reported wider interest from Spain.

Josko Gvardiol’s time at Man City

Since arriving at the Etihad Stadium from RB Leipzig in August 2023 for a blockbuster €90m fee, Gvardiol has rapidly established himself as an indispensable pillar under Pep Guardiola.

Want more CaughtOffside coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust

Showing immense tactical versatility across 122 senior appearances for City, the left-footed defender has seamlessly operated as both a commanding center-back and a highly progressive left-back.

Gvardiol’s time in Manchester has been littered with major silverware, including a Premier League crown, an FA Cup, and a League Cup.

He has also developed a reputation for chipping in with crucial goals, netting 11 times across his City career.

With Europe’s most elite clubs battling for his signature, the ball is firmly in the defender’s court as he weighs City’s lucrative renewal offer against the allure of donning the famous white shirt in Madrid.