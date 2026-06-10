Report: Iraola dealt major blow in his pursuit of Bournemouth reunion at Liverpool

Liverpool are stepping up their interest in Bournemouth midfielder Alex Scott, but the Cherries remain determined to keep him.



According to TEAMtalk, Andoni Iraola is very keen on a reunion with the 22-year-old after working with him on the south coast, while Bournemouth are still trying to agree a new long-term contract.

DOWNLOAD THE OFFICIAL CAUGHTOFFSIDE APP FOR ALL THE LATEST & BREAKING UPDATES – STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE! ON APPLE & GOOGLE PLAY

That existing relationship is important. Iraola knows Scott’s game, personality and tactical intelligence better than most, so it is easy to see why Liverpool would be tempted.

New managers often like to bring in at least one player they trust, and Scott could fit that role at Anfield.

Bournemouth want more than their record sale

Bournemouth are not treating this like a normal transfer battle.

Their current record sale is the £65m deal that took Antoine Semenyo to Manchester City, and reports suggest they would expect any Scott deal to comfortably beat that figure.

Want more CaughtOffside coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust

talkSPORT has also reported Liverpool’s interest, noting that Scott has made 80 Premier League appearances for Bournemouth and scored four goals since joining from Bristol City in 2023.

That experience matters because he is no longer just a young prospect, he is now a proven Premier League midfielder.

Why Liverpool are targeting Alex Scott

Scott’s 2025/26 numbers show why bigger clubs are watching him.

FotMob lists him with three goals, one assist, 37 Premier League appearances, 2,859 minutes and a 7.17 average rating last season.

Those figures do not tell the full story, but they show his consistency and importance.

He is press-resistant, confident on the ball and capable of playing different midfield roles.

For Iraola, who wants energy, structure and brave possession play, Scott could be a very natural fit.

Liverpool’s interest makes sense, but the price is the issue. Paying more than £65m for Scott would be a major commitment, especially when Liverpool have other areas to strengthen.

Liverpool “really pushing” to sign “top priority” 23-G/A target by offering “important money”